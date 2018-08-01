2 sent to prison for armed robbery of Arkansas bank; arrests made after crash in North Little Rock

Two North Little Rock men have been sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in the armed robbery of a Rockport bank last year, according to a news release.

Jarvis Molden, 22, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and Maceo Harris, 19, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, both on felony counts of bank robbery and use of a firearm during a federal crime of violence. Both men pleaded guilty last year and were sentenced late last week.

According to court records, on Feb. 13, 2017, Molden and Harris robbed the Farmers Bank and Trust branch in Rockport.

Both men demanded cash and brandished firearms during the robbery, authorities said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper later tried to stop a stolen Honda Pilot the two men were riding in. As the SUV got off at the Broadway exit in North Little Rock, it struck a white pickup, causing the truck to flip onto its side. Harris was arrested then.

Witnesses at the scene saw Molden run and later place a backpack in a green trash can, police said. He was subsequently arrested nearby and the backpack was found to contain stolen currency from the bank and a pair of gray sweatpants.