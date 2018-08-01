4-star CB Adonis Otey commits to the Hogs

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects, Adonis Otey, has committed to Arkansas over several other top programs. He is the Hogs' seventh pledge in 10 days.

Otey, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from schools like Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others. He and several other top prospects from Tennessee visited Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

"I felt a lot of love from them," said Otey told Cecil Joyce of the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal "They told me they wanted me a lot."

He had long planned to announce his decision on Wednesday, but tweeted in the morning he was delaying his decision for a later date, but had a change of heart after talking to cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and announced his commitment a few hours later.

"(Arkansas) was a great campus," Otey said "The coaching staff is great. I really liked it when I went up there. I think they're going to be real good."

ESPN rates Otey a 4-star prospect and the No. 30 athlete in the nation. He recorded 22 tackles on defense while having 21 carries for 131 yards, 4 touchdowns along with 6 receptions for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He becomes the ninth prospect to be rated a 4-star recruit by at least one recruiting service to commit to the Hogs, with eight being from out-of-state.

He's glad to have his decision out of the way.

"Now I can just focus on football," he said.

The Razorbacks now have 16 commitments; nine on the defensive side of the ball. ESPN rated Arkansas' class No. 31 in the nation before Otey's commitment.

His teammate, Trey Knox, 6-4, 210, is one of the nation's top receiver prospects with offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida, Tennessee, Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford and others. He made an official visit to Fayetteville in June and left saying Arkansas was one of his top schools.

Knox is an ESPN 4-star recruit and rated the No. 41 wide receiver and No. 272 overall prospect nationally.

Smith and defensive cooridnator John Chavis recruited Otey with Smith being the lead.

Otey plans to take his official visit to Fayetteville in the fall.