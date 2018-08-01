Access to capital a worry in business survey

A New York company headed by Franklin McLarty says more than half of small business owners have been denied access to capital in the past year.

The Firmament Group, a provider of debt and equity capital solutions founded by McLarty and Christopher Smith, conducted the survey jointly with The Center for Generational Kinetics, a research and solutions firm focused on solving cross-generation problems.

McLarty and Smith are co-presidents of Firmament, formerly known as McLarty Capital Partners.

The survey questioned more than 1,000 business owners or decision makers ages 22 to 65 whose businesses had annual revenue of $5 million to $100 million.

The survey shows that 51 percent worry about access to capital at least once a week. Forty-one percent say the lack of capital keeps them awake at night.

Losing sleep over something "goes right to anxiety," McLarty said in an interview Tuesday.

"Building a business as an entrepreneur, managing your anxiety and your stress levels are things that keep you up at night," said McLarty, 43, son of Thomas F. "Mack" McLarty, the White House chief of staff during the Clinton administration. "I was really surprised at how many people chimed in on those types of questions."

The primary obstacles to obtaining more credit include financial risk, 37 percent of business owners said, while the inability to establish favorable terms was the biggest hurdle for another 30 percent, affecting Baby Boomers (39 percent) more than Millennials (26 percent).

Forty-six percent of small businesses said that current lenders will not loan any additional capital.

Almost a quarter of business owners said they do not know where to go for additional capital.

Businesses are looking at some nontraditional sources of income, McLarty said.

They are working with private debt providers such as Firmament and with banks more often through visual avenues instead of face to face at a branch, McLarty said.

"But I think data showed that there isn't a lot of confidence in go-to sources of advice," McLarty said. "You get a mixed bag of [certified public accountants], financial advisers, friends and family. There are not go-to resources on a national level for entrepreneurs looking to build their companies."

The main reason business owners sought capital was for expanding their business, by making operational upgrades, building the company's staff or using the money to meet market opportunities.

Different age groups look for capital from different sources, Jason Dorsey, president of The Center for Generational Kinetics, said in a prepared statement.

"Millennials are more open to using a less traditional route to access capital, but that may not actually open the right doors to help grow their business," Dorsey said.

Firmament, founded in 2012, has a portfolio of $500 million under management. It is based in New York, with offices across the United States and in London.

Among the Arkansas companies Firmament has invested in are Rock Dental Brands of Little Rock and Denali Water Solutions of Russellville.

From 2005 to 2015, McLarty was a founding executive of RML Automotive, serving as chief executive from 2012 to 2015. He helped grow the company from one dealership to one of the largest auto retailers in the country with more than $1.6 billion in revenue. McLarty was the lead investor in 2016 in forming Southern United Automotive Group, which is focused on the southeastern U.S.

