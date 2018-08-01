Adult-only nights at North Little Rock's Wild River Country canceled because of threats

Adult-only nights at Wild River Country will be canceled for the rest of the year because of multiple threats of violence, the company said in a statement.

A spokesman said a number of individuals have made threatening phone calls, but he would not elaborate on the nature of those threats.

Officials at Arkansas' largest water park will re-evaluate hosting adult activities in 2019, according to the statement. All family activities will continue as planned.

Saturday's country music-themed event was supposed to kick off a series of 21-and-up evening activities. The park had scheduled an iHeartRadio DJ and booked several food vendors, including Lost Forty Brewing, Fathead BBQ and Le Pops, according to an event calendar on the park's website.

The cancellation comes about three years after the park, which is located at 6820 Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock, decided to stop hosting adult-only events in 2015. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time that a crowd of about 2,000 people became unruly, which resulted in a number of fights.