Home / Latest News /
Adult-only nights at North Little Rock's Wild River Country canceled because of threats
This article was published today at 3:15 p.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
Adult-only nights at Wild River Country will be canceled for the rest of the year because of multiple threats of violence, the company said in a statement.
A spokesman said a number of individuals have made threatening phone calls, but he would not elaborate on the nature of those threats.
Officials at Arkansas' largest water park will re-evaluate hosting adult activities in 2019, according to the statement. All family activities will continue as planned.
Saturday's country music-themed event was supposed to kick off a series of 21-and-up evening activities. The park had scheduled an iHeartRadio DJ and booked several food vendors, including Lost Forty Brewing, Fathead BBQ and Le Pops, according to an event calendar on the park's website.
The cancellation comes about three years after the park, which is located at 6820 Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock, decided to stop hosting adult-only events in 2015. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time that a crowd of about 2,000 people became unruly, which resulted in a number of fights.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Adult-only nights at North Little Rock's Wild River Country canceled because of threats
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
JiminyC56 says... August 1, 2018 at 4:10 p.m.
Alcohol and scantily clad individuals, what could go wrong?
( permalink | suggest removal )
LR1955 says... August 1, 2018 at 4:29 p.m.
Many are short on brain cell too!
( permalink | suggest removal )
HarleyOwner says... August 1, 2018 at 4:49 p.m.
Country and Western music?? The threats probably came from hoodrats that didn't approve of that kind of music. LOL. They wanted "Lil Thug" there.
( permalink | suggest removal )
NoCrossNoCrown says... August 1, 2018 at 5:15 p.m.
Hang name, but
Moped mentality.....
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.