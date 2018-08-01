Arkansas commitments fired up about latest pledges

After seeing six future teammates committing to Arkansas in a span of a week, the previous members of the class are excited about the additions and future.

Several were eager to comment on the momentum that included highly regarded Warren receiver Treylon Burks pledging to the Hogs on Monday.

Defensive back Malik Chavis of Rison:

“The 2019 recruiting class just keeps getting better day by day. And we’re not stopping there. We still got a few future Hogs out there that we are working on that can come change this program with us. Adding Treylon was a big time step. “I’ve always played against him when we were in pee-wee and he’s always been that guy so I know he’s going to bring it. He’s big, talented. So it’s going to be fun. But we’re not done yet.

Defensive end Collin Clay of Oklahoma City, (Okla.) Putnam City:

“This recruiting class is doing well. Making a lot of noise and we’re not even on campus yet and I know the players on campus are waiting for us to get there so we can ball out with them. Plus, we’ve got this defensive line class that will be a difference maker for this program.

Treylon is a great addition for us. Plus we all got another season left so we can get bigger, stronger and faster before we get on campus. But once we get on campus the SEC is gonna feel us.”

Defensive end Zach Williams of Joe T. Robinson:

“I think that we are building a great defensive line, in a few years we could really turn the program around and bring Arkansas’ name back in the picture. We just needed to know others were going so that we could be sure we wouldn’t be alone. That really got the commits rolling.”

Defensive end Eric Gregory of IMG Academy:

“Yeah, I feel the recruiting class for Arkansas is coming together pretty good, getting some very good players on both sides. I actually watch most of the commits highlights and Treylon is baller.”

Quarterback KJ Jefferson of Sardis, (Miss.) North Panola:

“We have the best class and we are going to add more in the bunch.”

Receiver TQ Jackson of Jefferson, Texas:

“Our class is coming along .. we aren’t done yet though .. when it’s all set and done were gonna be stacked. Us picking up Treylon was a great move. He’s good.”