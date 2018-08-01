PHOTO: Blaze damages central Arkansas barbecue restaurant; eatery closed 'until further notice'

A manager at a central Arkansas barbecue restaurant says the eatery is closed indefinitely after a fire early Wednesday.

The blaze damaged the interior of Jo Jo’s Bar-B-Q, 117 Country Club Road, in Sherwood.

Restaurant manager Stephen Duch said the business has ceased operations “until further notice.” He added that the business hopes to have an update soon on its plans.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out already to offer their help and support,” Duch said in a statement. “Also, thank you to all of our loyal customers over the years.”

A message left with the Sherwood Fire Department for more information was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.