Courting Courtre

Owasso, Okla., Coach Bill Blankenship first saw Courtre Alexander on the basketball court, not the football field.

"I was very impressed," Blankenship said. "This was a guy with light feet. He was able to play in the paint. When I used to recruit and scout, watching them play basketball could tell you a lot about their athleticism."

In Blankenship's first season at Owasso after leading Fayetteville to a Class 7A state championship in 2016, Alexander became a force on the Rams' defensive front.

Alexander, 6-3, 241 pounds, recorded 53 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, 2 interceptions and recovered 2 fumbles to help Owasso win its first state championship since 1974, defeating Tulsa Union 21-14 in the Oklahoma Class 6A-1 title game to cap a 12-1 season. He was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Tom Lemming.

During Owasso's state championship victory, Alexander had a fourth-and-1 stop in the fourth quarter and also had a red-zone tackle for a loss that preceded a missed Union field goal.

"He was a late bloomer and kind of came into his own," Blankenship said. "By the time we got into the playoff run, he was a real force on our defense. He made a lot of huge plays."

Alexander was part of a 4-7 Rams team in 2016, so being part of a state championship team in his final high school season was special.

"It was an amazing experience," Alexander said. "We weren't expecting it."

On Jan. 21, Alexander orally committed to the University of Arkansas to play for new coach Chad Morris, who was hired in December to replace Bret Bielema. He chose the Razorbacks over Texas, Memphis, Wyoming, Tulane and others. Before visiting Arkansas, Alexander had visited Texas.

Once Alexander visited the Arkansas campus in mid-January, he knew he wanted to be a Razorback.

"It felt like home," Alexander said. "Coach Morris is down to earth. It was an easy decision for me."

Alexander, who will wear No. 19 for the Razorbacks, was one of four defensive linemen who signed with Arkansas in Morris' first class, along with Springdale's Isaiah Nichols, Fordyce's Billy Ferrell and Nick Fulwider of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek. Nichols, Ferrell and Fulwider signed in December and Alexander did so in February.

While Alexander had 60 tackles as a junior, Blankenship felt that he played at a higher rate as a senior because of maturity.

"By the time we got him going with us, I was thrilled," Blankenship said. "He learned how to play harder."

Blankenship's presence was beneficial for Alexander and Owasso, he said.

"He helped us believe in ourselves," Alexander said.

Playing multiple sports (football, basketball and track and field, in which he threw the shot put) helped Alexander, Blankenship said, and it's something he wants to see more of in high school athletics.

"I love it," Blankenship said. "Back when we were trying to recruit, watch and evaluate, you learn a lot about the guy when he runs around the track, taking a fastball, or, in basketball, see him running up and down the court."

Despite Blankenship being impressed by Alexander's athleticism, he was aware that he was still dealing with a high schooler.

"He was the guy who looks full-grown and you have to remind yourself that these guys are youngsters," Blankenship said. "A guy can be physically mature. Courtre was already that physical presence. Kids grow and mature at different ages and figure out what they can do with their bodies.

Alexander was not a highly sought recruit after his junior season, but his senior season helped colleges take notice of him.

"I didn't think I could play SEC ball," Alexander admitted.

However, Blankenship thought otherwise during last season.

"I thought he had a shot," said Blankenship, who was the head coach at the University of Tulsa in 2011-2014. "The thing you can't coach is size. You can't coach the natural speed and quickness. He had those tools. There are a lot of guys who have those tools that don't get to play at that next level."

Alexander is looking forward to playing for the Razorbacks.

"My expectation is to get bigger and stronger," Alexander said. "I want to help the team in any way I can."

Blankenship thinks Alexander's best football is ahead of him.

"I think he'll grow into being a really good player," Blankenship said. "He'll buckle down and become a great player."

Sports on 08/01/2018