Elliott hoping to get one step forward

OXNARD, Calif. -- This may be one of those statistical oddities that has no explanation and bears no relevance toward the future, or it could be a sign of the apocalypse for the Dallas Cowboys and their dreams.

One of the two.

In a game of inches, Ezekiel Elliott lost a yard in 2017. He didn't do it on a single play. He did it -- essentially -- every time he touched the football. There were lots of things in play regarding Elliott last season, none of them good as the threat of suspension hung over his head for two months before he finally surrendered to the inevitable and missed six games.

After leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie at 5.1 yards per carry, Elliott finished 10th in 2017 despite all the lost plays. But his average fell to 4.1 per attempt. That's by no means an embarrassing number, as Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell and Buffalo's LeSean McCoy checked in at 4.0 while Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette and the Chargers' Melvin Gordon averaged 3.9.

But for Elliott, it was a major step in the wrong direction, one he hopes to rectify in 2018.

"I don't look at a lot of statistics, but I definitely need to get the average up, be more efficient," Elliott said. "It all starts here, laying that foundation."

We can surely chalk up part of the difference to a challenged mental state as he waited each week to see what this district court or that federal judge would rule. And there's no doubt that opposing defenses did all they could to stop him.

But the Cowboys also can't afford to simply write this off as an anomaly and assume a quick return to five-yard-per-carry dominance.

"If you asked any of the guys who played up front last year they would agree with you, we have to get better in the run," guard Zack Martin said. "We weren't as good. We want to get back to the standard we set, and we're motivated by that."

The line is also enhanced by the arrival of rookie Connor Williams. There was a time when rookie linemen rarely made an impact, hardly even played. Martin showed that you can be All-Pro as a rookie four years ago and Williams, who delivers a powerful punch in one-on-one drills and is built similarly to Martin (the Texas rookie is 6-foot-5, 310, while Martin is 6-4, 315), just might do the same.

Elliott's certainly excited to see what the second-round pick can do at left guard.

"He's a freak athlete," Elliott said. "Yesterday we were running half-gassers at the end of practice and he was way out ahead of all the O-linemen and D-linemen. Since the first time I saw him in the weight room, I knew that the guy knows how to work.

"I'm just excited to start building that chemistry. I feel like I've got a lot to prove this year."

Here's the strangest part about Elliott's numbers in his first two NFL seasons. Last year while he was producing 4.1 yards per carry, the rest of the running game was averaging over 4.9. That included Alfred Morris going for 4.8 and Rod Smith 4.2 as Zeke's replacement. Now, one can again argue that opposing defenses were less concerned about those backs than they were with Elliott, and that's undoubtedly true.

But when Elliott was going for 5.1 as a rookie, the running game stalled when he wasn't on the field. Morris averaged just 3.5 and Darren McFadden (Pulaski Oak Grove, Arkansas Razorbacks) 3.6. There was no doubt in anyone's mind that he ignited the offense that produced an 11-game win streak and 13-3 record.

There's considerable doubt as to exactly how his numbers slid, how he never had a run longer than 30 yards in his second season.

Still, it seems a clean slate off the field could easily ignite his performance in 2018. And so could the recent contracts landed by the Rams' Todd Gurley ($15 million per season, $45 million guaranteed) and Zeke's new division rival, New York's Saquon Barkley ($31 million guaranteed before his first touch).

"I think it's great for the running back position which had kind of been devalued," Elliott said. "Running backs have been drafted in the top five the last three years and the top 10 in the last four. And those backs helped the value of their teams."

Playing for a second contract isn't the worst motivation in the world. If that's what drives Elliott to return to close to five yards per carry, Cowboys fans will be richer for it.

Sports on 08/01/2018