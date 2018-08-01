Facebook flags pages it says 'bad actors' use

WASHINGTON -- Facebook announced Tuesday that it has identified a coordinated political-influence campaign, with dozens of inauthentic accounts and pages that are believed to be engaging in political activity around divisive social issues ahead of November's midterm elections.

In a series of briefings on Capitol Hill this week and in a public post Tuesday, the company said it had detected and removed 32 pages and accounts connected to the influence campaign on Facebook and Instagram as part of its investigations into election interference.

Facebook publicly said it had been unable to tie the accounts to Russia, whose Internet Research Agency was at the center of an indictment earlier this year in connection with interference in the 2016 election. But company officials told lawmakers that Russia was possibly involved, according to two officials briefed on the matter.

Facebook said the accounts -- eight Facebook pages, 17 Facebook profiles, and seven Instagram accounts -- were created between March 2017 and May 2018 and were discovered two weeks ago. Those numbers may sound small, but their influence is spreading: More than 290,000 accounts followed at least one of the suspect pages, the company said.

Between April 2017 and June 2018, the accounts ran 150 ads costing $11,000. The ads were paid for in American and Canadian dollars. The pages created roughly 30 events over a similar time period, the largest of which attracted interest from 4,700 accounts.

Facebook executives declined to say whether the pages spanned a range of political opinion and whether the accounts mentioned specific candidates or politicians.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said the activity bore similarities to that of the Internet Research Agency but that the actors had better disguised their efforts, using virtual private networks, Internet phone services and third parties to purchase ads for them.

Gleicher said the company had yet to see any evidence connecting the accounts to Russian IP addresses, like the ones sometimes used in the past by Internet Research Agency accounts. But there were also connections between some of the accounts and others tied to the Russians that already had been taken down by Facebook.

"These bad actors have been more careful to cover their tracks, in part due to the actions we've taken to prevent abuse over the past year," Gleicher said.

The company has been working with the FBI to investigate the activity.

Like the Russian interference campaign in 2016, the recently detected campaign dealt with divisive social issues.

Facebook discovered coordinated activity around issues like a sequel to last year's deadly "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Specifically, a page called "Resisters," which interacted with one Internet Research Agency account in 2017, created an event called "No Unite the Right 2 -- DC" to serve as a counterprotest to the white nationalist gathering, scheduled to take place in Washington in August.

Gleicher said "inauthentic" administrators for the "Resisters" page went as far as to coordinate with administrators for five other apparently real pages to co-host the event, publicizing details about transportation and other logistics.

Gleicher said the company disabled the event page Tuesday and notified 2,600 users of the site who had indicated interest in attending.

Coordinated activity was also detected around #AbolishICE, a leftist campaign on social media that seeks to end the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, according to two people briefed on the findings. The activity echoed efforts in 2016 to fan division around the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a blog post Tuesday, Ben Nimmo and Graham Brookie of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab said the identified accounts sought to "promote divisions and set Americans against one another." The nonprofit is working with Facebook to find and analyze abuse on its service.

The Atlantic Council's researchers noted "language patterns that indicate non-native English and consistent mistranslation, as well as an overwhelming focus on polarizing issues."

Democratic lawmakers said Facebook's disclosure only clarified what they have feared since the extent of Russian involvement in 2016 became clear more than a year ago.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, praised Facebook on Tuesday for making the activity public, but he asked for its cooperation in updating laws to prevent influence campaigns.

"This is an absolute attack on our democracy," Warner said. He expressed "pretty high confidence" that Russia was behind the assault.

"Today's disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation," he said. "And I am glad that Facebook is taking some steps to pinpoint and address this activity."

A spokesman for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said Facebook had informed his office that "a limited group of Russian actors has attempted to spread disinformation using its platform and that the affected groups are affiliated with the political left."

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said more work needs to be done before the midterm elections.

"Foreign bad actors are using the exact same playbook they used in 2016," he said. They are "dividing us along political and ideological lines, to the detriment of our cherished democratic system."

The intelligence panel plans to hold a hearing in early September with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and an executive from Google.

After being caught flat-footed by the Internet Research Agency's efforts to use social media to sow division before the 2016 presidential election, Facebook is trying to avoid a repeat in 2018. The company has expanded its security team, hiring counterterrorism experts and recruiting workers with government security clearances.

The company is using artificial intelligence and teams of human reviewers to detect automated accounts and suspicious election-related activity. It has also tried to make it harder for Russian-style influence campaigns to use covert Facebook ads to sway public opinion, by requiring political advertisers in the U.S. to register with domestic mailing addresses and by making all political ads visible in a public database.

On a conference call with reporters last month, Gleicher declined to directly answer questions about whether the company had detected additional Russian information campaigns.

"We know that Russians and other bad actors are going to continue to try to abuse our platform -- before the midterms, probably during the midterms, after the midterms, and around other events and elections," Gleicher said. "We are continually looking for that type of activity, and as and when we find things, which we think is inevitable, we'll notify law enforcement, and where we can, the public."

American intelligence and law enforcement officials have been warning for months that Russia's efforts to undermine American democracy remain active and pose a threat to this year's elections. On Tuesday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said President Donald Trump "has made it clear his administration will not tolerate foreign interference in our electoral process from any nation state or other malicious actors."

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Amid the continuing cybersecurity concerns, Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Tuesday that her department is creating a center aimed at protecting banks, electric companies and other critical infrastructure from attacks.

The National Risk Management Center will work to quickly identify and address potential threats and improve safeguards across a variety of industries, she said. It will prioritize risks in areas that most Americans rely on, like the power grid. The center is designed to be a partnership with private companies and federal agencies, with the Homeland Security Department as the lead agency.

The department's election security task force, created last year, will become part of the new center, officials said.

Nielsen spoke at a cybersecurity summit hosted by government officials. It was attended by CEOs of credit card companies, telecommunications industries and utilities, as well as the heads of the National Security Agency, FBI and Department of Energy.

Nielsen said the threat of cyberattacks now exceeds the danger of a physical attack against the U.S. by a hostile foreign group, but she added that such attacks are not limited to elections. She cited as examples a credit bureau breach in which half of Americans had personal information exposed online, as well as reports that Russian hackers compromised the control rooms of U.S. energy companies.

"These incidents, though, are only the beginning," she said. "Rogue regimes and hostile groups are probing critical systems worldwide every moment as we speak. And without aggressive action to secure our networks, it is only a matter of time before we get hit hard in the homeland."

On the subject of elections, Nielsen said the government cannot allow Russian interference again.

"Let me be clear on this: Any attempt to interfere in our elections is a direct attack on our democracy, it is unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated," she said. "Mark my words: America will not tolerate this meddling."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Fandos and Kevin Roose of The New York Times; and by Barbara Ortutay, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ken Thomas and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

A Section on 08/01/2018