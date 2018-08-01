First National completes acquisition of 61-year-old Little Rock bank

The acquisition of One Bank & Trust of Little Rock closed Tuesday, First National Bank of Paragould said Wednesday.

One Bank & Trust, which does business as onebanc, had been in business for 61 years.

First National is the eighth-largest bank in Arkansas with $1.3 billion in assets and will grow to $1.5 billion in assets with the deal closing.

Conversion of all One Bank locations, services and software systems is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 27.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.