Wednesday, August 01, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

First National completes acquisition of 61-year-old Little Rock bank

By David Smith

This article was published today at 2:25 p.m.

a-pedestrian-passes-one-bank-trust-headquarters-monday-at-300-w-capitol-ave-in-downtown-little-rock-first-national-bank-of-paragould-on-monday-announced-the-purchase-of-one-bank-which-markets-itself-as-onebanc

PHOTO BY JOHN SYKES JR.

A pedestrian passes One Bank & Trust headquarters Monday at 300 W. Capitol Ave., in downtown Little Rock. First National Bank of Paragould on Monday announced the purchase of One Bank, which markets itself as onebanc.

The acquisition of One Bank & Trust of Little Rock closed Tuesday, First National Bank of Paragould said Wednesday.

One Bank & Trust, which does business as onebanc, had been in business for 61 years.

First National is the eighth-largest bank in Arkansas with $1.3 billion in assets and will grow to $1.5 billion in assets with the deal closing.

Conversion of all One Bank locations, services and software systems is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 27.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

