First National completes acquisition of 61-year-old Little Rock bank
By David Smith
This article was published today at 2:25 p.m.
The acquisition of One Bank & Trust of Little Rock closed Tuesday, First National Bank of Paragould said Wednesday.
One Bank & Trust, which does business as onebanc, had been in business for 61 years.
First National is the eighth-largest bank in Arkansas with $1.3 billion in assets and will grow to $1.5 billion in assets with the deal closing.
Conversion of all One Bank locations, services and software systems is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 27.
