Highway crashes claim lives of 3 people; earlier victim ID'd

At least three Arkansans died in recent, separate road accidents, and authorities released the name of a fourth victim who died last month.

An Arkansas woman was killed and another was injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on a wet state highway, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Arkansas 22 and County Road 11 in Franklin County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Troopers said 52-year-old Milinda Greb of Ratcliff was driving west on the state highway in a 2003 Mazda Tribute when she crossed the centerline and hit two vehicles traveling east.

The SUV sideswiped a 2016 Ford F-250 before colliding head-on with a 2018 Subaru Outback, the report states.

Greb suffered fatal injuries, and the Subaru's driver -- 60-year-old Dora Choate of Central City -- was hurt, authorities wrote.

No one in the pickup was injured, police said.

Authorities noted in the report that it was raining at the time of the wreck.

A 42-year-old man died after the car he was driving traveled off an Arkansas highway Saturday and hit a tree, authorities said.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. as Glen Henson of Searcy was traveling east on Arkansas 95 East in the Van Buren County community of Choctaw, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Henson's 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove off the highway and struck a tree, and he suffered fatal injuries, according to state police. No one else was reported hurt.

Police described the weather as clear and the road dry at the time of the accident.

Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old Little Rock woman who was killed last month when she was partially ejected from her car as it flipped multiple times, authorities said Monday.

The wreck happened at 6:30 p.m. July 20 in the 5000 block of South University Avenue in Little Rock, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Amy Harris of Little Rock was driving north in a 1999 Mercedes C230 when she swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle.

The car flipped several times, and Harris was partially ejected, the report stated. She suffered fatal injuries.

A passenger, 18-year-old Justin Henderson of Little Rock, was hurt in the crash, authorities said.

The report described weather conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

An Arkansas woman died in an accident in New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police officials identified the victim Monday as 63-year-old Mary Barrett Miller of Fayetteville. They said the crash occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 40 west of Grants.

State police said Miller was a passenger in a pickup that left the road for unknown reasons and struck an overpass support barrier. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old man driving the truck also was from Fayetteville and was airlifted to a trauma center with unknown injuries, according to authorities. His name has not been released.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.

