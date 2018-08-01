Indian restaurant set to open second location in Arkansas' capital city

A second Banana Leaf restaurant is set to open in Arkansas’ capital city, the eatery wrote on social media.

The outlet inside Asian Groceries at 9112 North Rodney Parham Road opens Saturday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Banana Leaf, which launched in April 2011 as a food truck, said it will be offering more south Indian dishes like vada pan, a deep fried potato patty served on a soft bread roll, at the location.

Another Banana Leaf is open at 425 W. Capitol Ave. in downtown Little Rock.