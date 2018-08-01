Judge rejects injunction bid on tort Issue 1

A circuit judge declined Tuesday to issue a preliminary injunction against Issue 1, saying that opponents of the proposed constitutional amendment on lawsuit damages and court rules have other remedies available to them ahead of the election.

In a two-page order, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce ruled that his court has jurisdiction over the suit against Secretary of State Mark Martin -- who certifies the placement of the issue on the ballot -- but that no irreparable harm will occur if an immediate injunction against that certification is denied.

Issue 1 would set caps on attorneys' fees and certain "non-economic" lawsuit damages, as well as give the Legislature rule-making authority over the courts. In their regular session last year, lawmakers placed the proposal on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

The plaintiff in the suit against Martin, former Circuit Judge Marion Humphrey, still has time to prevail through a writ of mandamus or a declaratory judgment before the election, Pierce said in his ruling.

The decision Tuesday essentially gives both sides of the lawsuit more time to flesh out their case in legal briefs and to have the judge schedule a full hearing if needed.

An initial hearing over the preliminary injunction request last week lasted about an hour and half. During the hearing, Pierce acknowledged that whatever final decision he makes is likely to be appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

David Couch, an attorney representing Humphrey, said the denial of the preliminary injunction request did not come as a surprise.

"I expected that ruling," Couch said. "I think that Judge Pierce knows the Supreme Court will ultimately decide this and it needs to be decided before the election."

More than $2 million has been raised by ballot question committees planning to campaign on both sides of Issue 1. Many of the state's attorneys and the Arkansas Bar Association oppose changes to the judiciary, while the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce supports the proposal.

Randy Zook, the head of the chamber, was granted permission last week by Pierce to intervene in the lawsuit. Zook is the representative for a ballot committee called Arkansans for Jobs and Justice.

"Ultimately, this lawsuit will be decided by the Arkansas Supreme Court and we remain confident that the Court will allow Arkansans to vote on Issue 1 and decide whether Arkansas should be a tort reform state like most of the country," Carol Vogelpohl, the campaign director for Arkansans for Jobs and Justice, said in a statement.

A spokesman for the secretary of state's office declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

Issue 1 is one of up to five proposals that could be on the ballot in November.

Lawmakers also approved a proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification.

There are also ongoing attempts to get three citizen-initiated proposals on the ballot: a minimum-wage increase, an expansion of casino gambling and shorter term limits for legislators.

Metro on 08/01/2018