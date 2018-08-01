LATEST ON MANAFORT TRIAL: FBI agent describes raid on ex-Trump campaign chairman's condo

10:15 a.m. UPDATE:

An FBI agent who participated in the raid last year on Paul Manafort's Virginia condo is testifying on the second day of the trial for the former Trump campaign chairman.

Special Agent Matthew Mikuska told jurors Wednesday that the FBI knocked multiple times on the door of Manafort's condo before entering with a key after no one answered. He said agents spotted Manafort inside after they entered.

A prosecutor showed Mikuska and the jury a series of invoices, including for home improvement work, that were seized by the FBI during the August 2017 raid.

Testimony is expected to continue after the morning recess.

Manafort is on trial on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

9:15 a.m. UPDATE:

The judge in the trial of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is telling prosecutors not to use the word "oligarch" to describe wealthy Ukrainians who paid millions to Manafort for his work as an international political consultant.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III says oligarch has a "pejorative" meaning and using it isn't relevant to the bank fraud and tax evasion charges against Manafort.

The judge also is cautioning lawyers for special counsel Robert Mueller that the term could imply that Manafort was associating with "despicable" people and therefore guilty himself.

In Ellis' words: "That's not the American way."

Ellis notes that wealthy Democratic donor George Soros or one of the conservative Koch brothers could qualify as oligarchs.

Ellis' comments on the second day of Manafort's trial weren't made in front of the jury.