LR Police investigate homicide
This article was published today at 9:01 p.m.
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday afternoon in west Little Rock, authorities say.
A black male was found dead in a residence at 9900 Kensington Dr., police spokesman Officer Steve Moore said, though few details about the incident had been made available by Wednesday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the address for an information report, according to the Little Rock Police Department dispatch log.
Moore said little is known as of yet concerning the death, including how the victim died. The Pulaski County Assessor’s Office lists the property as belonging to Chris Mathis of Frisco, Texas.
