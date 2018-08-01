Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 01, 2018, 12:31 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Mike Huckabee says he may buy home in West Bank settlement

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 7:56 a.m.

U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee, 2nd right, lays a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

EFRAT, West Bank — Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee has symbolically taken part in the building of an Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

The former presidential candidate laid bricks and spread cement Wednesday in a new neighborhood in Efrat. He says he may one day "purchase a holiday home" there.

Huckabee, whose daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the White House press secretary, says he's sure President Donald Trump would have been pleased to join him, "because he is a builder and he loves to see construction sites."

The evangelical Christian says Trump is now "building a new world order."

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians and much of the international community consider the hundreds of thousands of settlers that now live there to be an obstacle to peace.

Comments on: Mike Huckabee says he may buy home in West Bank settlement

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

hah406 says... August 1, 2018 at 8:58 a.m.

What a joke. The Rev. Huckabee should by a home in the middle of the Gaza strip and see how the other half lives.

( | suggest removal )

BoudinMan says... August 1, 2018 at 9:17 a.m.

Please, Huckster, buy that home. Then move there and take your daughter, Huck-a-liar, with you.

( | suggest removal )

MaxCady says... August 1, 2018 at 10:16 a.m.

Maybe Brummett could get a place next door!

( | suggest removal )

