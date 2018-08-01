Home / Latest News /
Mike Huckabee says he may buy home in West Bank settlement
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:56 a.m.
EFRAT, West Bank — Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee has symbolically taken part in the building of an Israeli settlement in the West Bank.
The former presidential candidate laid bricks and spread cement Wednesday in a new neighborhood in Efrat. He says he may one day "purchase a holiday home" there.
Huckabee, whose daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the White House press secretary, says he's sure President Donald Trump would have been pleased to join him, "because he is a builder and he loves to see construction sites."
The evangelical Christian says Trump is now "building a new world order."
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians and much of the international community consider the hundreds of thousands of settlers that now live there to be an obstacle to peace.
hah406 says... August 1, 2018 at 8:58 a.m.
What a joke. The Rev. Huckabee should by a home in the middle of the Gaza strip and see how the other half lives.
BoudinMan says... August 1, 2018 at 9:17 a.m.
Please, Huckster, buy that home. Then move there and take your daughter, Huck-a-liar, with you.
MaxCady says... August 1, 2018 at 10:16 a.m.
Maybe Brummett could get a place next door!
