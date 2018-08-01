RED SOX

Shoulder sidelines Sale

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have put ace Chris Sale on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, meaning he will miss his scheduled start this week against the New York Yankees.

Sale is leading the majors in strikeouts and tops the AL with a 2.04 ERA. The lefty is 5-0 in his last six starts and hasn't allowed a run in his last three outings.

Left-hander Brian Johnson will start Thursday's game against the Yankees in his place.

Right-hander Brandon Workman was recalled from Class AAA Pawtucket to take Sale's place on the roster.

YANKEES

Happ out with illness

NEW YORK -- Newly acquired New York Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ has been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease, the second pitcher on a New York team to be recently affected by the illness.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman made the announcement Tuesday before a game against Baltimore.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is an infectious illness that often affects young children. Mets star Noah Syndergaard currently is on the disabled list with the disease.

The Yankees aren't certain how Happ caught it. The 35-year-old was traded from Toronto to the Yankees last week for infielder Brandon Drury and outfielder Billy McKinney. Happ won his New York debut on Sunday, pitching six strong innings to beat Kansas City.

ROYALS

Goodwin out with groin strain

CHICAGO -- The Kansas City Royals have placed outfielder Brian Goodwin on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.

Goodwin got hurt running the bases in the seventh inning of Saturday night's 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader. Goodwin is 8 for 17 with a homer and four RBIs in five games with Kansas City after he was acquired in a trade with Washington.

The Royals also promoted first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn from Class AAA Omaha on Tuesday. Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert, who is out with a lower back strain, was transferred to the 60-day DL.

O'Hearn served as the designated hitter for Kansas City's series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

DODGERS

Balloon causes power failure

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities say a power failure at Dodger Stadium that caused a 23-minute delay of a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers was caused by a Mylar balloon that made contact with overhead electrical equipment.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said an automated switch rerouted power to the stadium in two seconds Monday night.

Equipment, however, had to be reset and powered back on by stadium personnel.

The city utility said electrical wires can be melted when metallic balloons come in contact with power lines, causing fires, property damage or an outage.

There are approximately 150 Mylar-related outage incidents citywide annually.

ATHLETICS

Gossett out for season

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Gossett will undergo Tommy John surgery today, two days after opening day starter Kendall Graveman had a similar procedure.

Gossett, winless in five starts for the A's this season, has been out since June 4 with a right elbow strain. The team had been hopeful of getting him back into the rotation but after Gossett met with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas earlier Monday, the decision was made to have surgery.

Gossett is the fourth A's pitcher to have Tommy John surgery this season. Graveman's surgery was Monday while Jharel Cotton and A.J. Puk had the reconstructive surgery in the spring. Both Cotton and Puk were projected to be in the A's rotation this year.

Gossett was 0-3 with a 5.18 ERA in 24 1/3 innings for the A's this year.

Sports on 08/01/2018