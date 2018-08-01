Home / Latest News /
New broadcast reporter joins Little Rock TV station
This article was published today at 8:38 a.m.
A new broadcast reporter has joined the ranks of Little Rock’s CBS affiliate KTHV-TV.
Vanessa Paige, who formerly worked at a Fox affiliate in Abilene, Texas, started at the station on Monday, she wrote on Twitter. Paige wrote that she was “looking forward to reporting from Little Rock.”
Both KXVA in Abilene and THV11 are owned by Tegna, Inc.
According to an online biography, Paige graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio.
