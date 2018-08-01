NLR concert refunds vowed

Frustrated music fans expecting to hear a variety of acts at the Blues on the River concert Saturday in North Little Rock's Burns Park will be able to get refunds after the concert was called off at the last minute, the promoter said Tuesday.

A new date for the concert is being considered with tickets to be sold at a lower price, promoter Karega "Red" Wilson said.

Advance tickets sold for between $20 and $29 and parking was to cost $10-$20 for attendees gathering to hear more than 20 advertised artists of various genres on two main stages on the Burns Park soccer fields. The concert was scheduled to start about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fans who arrived early and scheduled acts were caught off guard when the concert was canceled that afternoon because of "weather conditions," according the concert website. Advance tickets had "rain or shine" printed on them.

"There were a lot of moving parts and we had to decide within an hour," Wilson said Tuesday. "A few people came from out of town, and I deeply apologize for any inconvenience because of it. I will be adjusting the tickets to sell at a lower rate just to show appreciation to our loyal fans."

Tragikly White, a popular local cover band scheduled to play, posted on social media Saturday that it was "disappointed to learn this afternoon from fans" that the event was canceled and that the group had received no advance notice of the decision.

Some ticket holders posted complaints on social media sites as well. One said they drove "three hours to get there and want a refund -- should we hold our breath until then?" Another posted, "A lot of people spent $31 [for a] ticket and another $20 to park only to find out at the last minute it was canceled!!"

Ticket holders could get a refund through whatever outlet they purchased tickets, Wilson said. Refund information and a new concert date, when finalized, also can be obtained at impacttickets.com, he said.

Wilson acknowledged that tickets stated "rain or shine" but that he was concerned a large contingent of fans may stay away because of the possibility of rain. It had rained earlier in the day but had stopped before the concert's scheduled start time.

"I had to make a business decision based on everybody's investment whether to postpone," Wilson said. "With an outside event, it's not a good decision to make, knowing it may rain again."

Wilson's company paid $1,000 in advance to rent the public park space and a $500 stage fee, North Little Rock Parks Director Terry Hartwick said. Wilson still needs to obtain a city business permit, City Clerk Diane Whitbey said Tuesday.

The city Parks Department's only involvement with the concert was to rent the space, Hartwick said, adding that he found out that evening that it didn't happen. Hartwick said he's hesitant to reschedule the concert.

"Not until he satisfies his vendors and settles up with them," Hartwick said. "Some of the food trucks were out there at 12. They had to pay him to come there and start cooking, expecting to serve a bunch of people."

Wilson said he had "reached out" to the vendors and "some are cool with a reset date and others may want a refund."

"Some are fine with it, some are not," he said.

