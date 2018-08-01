Authorities: Man in U.S. illegally accused of raping 11-year-old Arkansas girl

A 21-year-old confirmed to be in the U.S. illegally was arrested Saturday in Arkansas and accused of raping the 11-year-old daughter of his former employer, authorities said.

The girl told Benton County sheriff's office deputies that Luis Rodriguez-Torres texted her and asked her to come to a barn located in the 17000 block of Robinson Road to say hello.

After going to the location, the girl became uncomfortable and tried to leave, but Rodriguez-Torres pulled her to the ground and raped her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl's father called the sheriff's office at 2:30 a.m. to report the rape, deputies wrote. He added that Rodriguez-Torres had been texting his two other underage daughters, asking for nude photos and other sexual requests.

The man said his daughter had gone missing from the house earlier that evening, so family members used Snapchat's location features in an attempt to find her, the affidavit states. The map showed Rodriguez-Torres was near the barn, deputies wrote, and the girl had been seen sprinting away from that area.

In an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, the 11-year-old said Rodriguez-Torres ran off when he saw her father coming.

Deputies again used Snapchat to track the man's location, according to the affidavit. The document states that authorities confirmed through the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System that the 21-year-old was an "illegal entry."

Rodriguez-Torres was arrested in the Cave Springs and Tontitown area and booked at 2:30 p.m. Saturday into the Benton County jail on a rape charge. He remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4.