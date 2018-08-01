Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Man in U.S. illegally accused of raping 11-year-old Arkansas girl
A 21-year-old confirmed to be in the U.S. illegally was arrested Saturday in Arkansas and accused of raping the 11-year-old daughter of his former employer, authorities said.
The girl told Benton County sheriff's office deputies that Luis Rodriguez-Torres texted her and asked her to come to a barn located in the 17000 block of Robinson Road to say hello.
After going to the location, the girl became uncomfortable and tried to leave, but Rodriguez-Torres pulled her to the ground and raped her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The girl's father called the sheriff's office at 2:30 a.m. to report the rape, deputies wrote. He added that Rodriguez-Torres had been texting his two other underage daughters, asking for nude photos and other sexual requests.
The man said his daughter had gone missing from the house earlier that evening, so family members used Snapchat's location features in an attempt to find her, the affidavit states. The map showed Rodriguez-Torres was near the barn, deputies wrote, and the girl had been seen sprinting away from that area.
In an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, the 11-year-old said Rodriguez-Torres ran off when he saw her father coming.
Deputies again used Snapchat to track the man's location, according to the affidavit. The document states that authorities confirmed through the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System that the 21-year-old was an "illegal entry."
Rodriguez-Torres was arrested in the Cave Springs and Tontitown area and booked at 2:30 p.m. Saturday into the Benton County jail on a rape charge. He remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4.
RitaSklar says... August 1, 2018 at 4:44 p.m.
This is a horrifying crime. But your headline is unnecessarily provocative and inflammatory and has nothing to do with the crime. Stoking the irrational fears about immigrants Trump has fostered so effectively has a name: it's called yellow journalism.
sandysmith says... August 1, 2018 at 4:58 p.m.
I disagree - illegals harming American citizens is a HUGE problem and is all the more reason MY president wants to build a wall!!! Do you realize that if the perpetrator wasn’t here, the rape of an 11 year old child wouldn’t have happened??
kb2 says... August 1, 2018 at 5:14 p.m.
Rita...I Can't disagree more strongly with you on this. How in the world is the fact that the man is here ILLEGALLY so far off your radar that you say it "has nothing to do with the crime"? SMDH. How much simpler can I make this: If the border was secure there would be one less rape victim in the state today. (Assuming the charges are true, of course.) The man is here in violation of the law. By definition, that makes him a criminal, and that fact isn't up for debate or interpretation. It positively boggles the mind that anyone would put his rights over those of an 11 year old girl.
independentlythinking says... August 1, 2018 at 5:22 p.m.
Oh please...Rita is RIGHT! YOUR president, as you call the idiot, is the one perpetuating this whole ordeal in the first place! One less rape you say! What about when your Priest, or your Pastor, or your own damn Father is the rapist? Really??? Go crawl back under your rock!
joedog says... August 1, 2018 at 5:24 p.m.
And does Ms. Sandy realize that if no one employed undocumented workers, those undocumented workers would not be here. Rape is a horrific crime and I am extremely sorry the eleven year 11 year old girl was victimized.
