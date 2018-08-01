PHOTO: I-440 lanes reopen in Little Rock after 2 wrecks, including 1 in which pickup flipped

UPDATE:

Lanes that had been shut in both directions of Interstate 440 in Little Rock are now back open.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly before 11:40 a.m. Wednesday that wrecks in the westbound and eastbound lanes were cleared.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map at 11:45 a.m. continued to show some delays in the area where the crashes occurred, just east of Interstates 30 and 530.

EARLIER:

A pair of crashes on Interstate 440 just east of Interstates 30 and 530 on Wednesday morning was snarling traffic in both directions.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly before that 11 a.m. at least one person was injured in each crash.

The left and middle westbound lanes were reported shut at 10:56 a.m. The right and middle eastbound lanes were said to be closed at 10:44 a.m.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed stopped or slowed vehicles extending onto I-30.

The crash in the eastbound lanes involved a pickup that flipped onto its top.

There was no immediate estimate on when the lanes would reopen.