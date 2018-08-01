Police arrest couple in abuse of son, 12

A Mabelvale couple were arrested Monday after they were accused of using a belt and extension cord to strike their 12-year-old son on the face, back and arms multiple times.

A Mabelvale resident reported the beating to the Little Rock Police Department, according to a police report. Officers arrested Adrian Deshun Mackintrush, 41, and Patrice Yvette Mackintrush, 38, after reportedly seeing raised welts and bruises on the son's torso and face.

Both parents were charged with felony second-degree domestic battery and felony permitting the abuse of a minor and transferred to the Pulaski County jail, where they remained Tuesday evening. Patrice Mackintrush is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond; Adrian Mackintrush does not yet have bail set.

Woman faces drug count, false alarm

A Jacksonville woman told police Monday that a couple down the street were holding her children hostage and then was arrested after officers found no children in the residence and drug paraphernalia in the woman's bag, police said.

Mary Frances McClung, 40, told Jacksonville police officers multiple times that two people down Cabot Street were holding her children hostage with five guns, but no children were in the residence she pointed out, according to a police report.

McClung then said she had ingested methamphetamine earlier that day, but still insisted that her children were being held hostage, according to a police report. When McClung tried to push her way into the house where she believed her children to be, officers arrested her and found a used syringe in her backpack, officers said.

Officers arrested McClung on charges of communicating false alarm, public intoxication, refusal to submit to arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Pulaski County jail and released on a $3,760 bond.

LR man charged in NLR threat case

A Little Rock man reportedly harassed and threatened to sexually assault multiple customers at a gas station in North Little Rock on Saturday.

Officers were called to an Exxon gas station on Camp Robinson Road on Saturday in response to a man who was threatening multiple customers, according to a police report.

Witnesses told police that Kelvin Lamont Reed, 51, threatened to sexually assault and kill multiple employees and customers in the gas station's parking lot.

Officers arrested Reed on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Metro on 08/01/2018