Police: Father was texting when he ran over toddler son twice
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:51 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police in west Georgia say a father was texting when he ran over his toddler son twice in his driveway.
The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported that 24-year-old Trenton Cook is charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failing to exercise due care, both misdemeanors.
Columbus police officer Chad Daugherty testified during Cook's preliminary hearing Tuesday. He said Cook waited until his girlfriend's children went inside to pull into his driveway work May 8. He felt a bump, and then another while reversing. He discovered he'd run over 22-month-old Zakai A. Cook, who later died.
Daugherty said cellphone data shows Cook sent a text while pulling in. Police found no evidence of intent, and public defender Lindsey Brown called it an accident.
The judge agreed and set Cook's bail at $2,800.
