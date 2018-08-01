Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 01, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

Shot by girlfriend during argument, central Arkansas man tells police

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 4:09 p.m.

A central Arkansas man told authorities his girlfriend shot him Wednesday morning after the two hit each other during an argument, a police report shows.

Cardenas Gulley, 49, of Jacksonville told officers that he had picked up his 42-year-old girlfriend in Little Rock shortly before 7:30 a.m., and they got into an argument in her car.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, she struck him during the fight, and he hit her back, then got out of the Buick near the intersection of Peyton and 12th streets.

He told authorities that woman said, “Oh, so you’re going to hit me?” and also got out of the car. She then pulled out a black handgun and shot at him three times, then headed north on Peyton Street in the Buick, the report states.

Police said they found the 49-year-old with a gunshot wound in his left arm. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. The 42-year-old North Little Rock woman’s name did not appear on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Wednesday afternoon.

