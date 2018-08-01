Part-time worker at Pulaski County school accused of stealing nearly $13,000 from parent-teacher organization

A volunteer and part-time worker at a Pulaski County elementary school is accused of stealing nearly $13,000 in parent-teacher organization funds, authorities said.

Crystal Phillips, 33, of North Little Rock was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit card, records show.

Authorities say Phillips, a volunteer with the parent-teacher organization at Oak Grove Elementary School, admitted to misusing the organization's debit card over a span of three years.

The 33-year-old, who also worked part time as a lunch supervisor at the school, told investigators that about $6,000 was taken. The sheriff’s office said the stolen money totaled $12,761.68.

Pulaski County Special School District spokeswoman Deborah Roush said district funds were not affected.

On July 23, a deputy was called to the school at 5703 Oak Grove Road, in the northern part of the county, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Oak Grove Elementary Principal Yvette Dillingham told authorities that a creditor had contacted the school related to a payment that "had been turned over to collections." An internal audit was ordered when the creditor said Phillips had previously made the payment.

The audit "turned into a much larger than expected job," prompting assistance from the state auditor, school district auditor Andrea Farmer said.

During the investigation, Phillips was placed on administrative leave. Her employment status was still under review as of Wednesday morning, Roush said.

Phillips’ name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning. She has a court appearance set for Sept. 11 in Pulaski County District Court.