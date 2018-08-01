Rally bucket proves to be real lifesaver

A man who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field's center field scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game says he feels lucky to be alive.

Kyle McAleer, 20, was sitting with his family and friends under the manual scoreboard when he was hit by a 6- to 8-inch pin during a July 26th game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a cut to his head that required several staples.

McAleer, who is from Iowa, said he eats, sleeps and drinks Chicago sports. So when former Cubs player Starlin Castro wore a bucket on his head after the team won a game a few years ago, he was inspired to do the same. He got rally buckets for himself, his uncle and his father.

"We are generally the only people at the ball game with the buckets," said Scott McAleer, Kyle's father, with a laugh.

The McAleers had their buckets (which are actually empty bubble gum containers) with them when they traveled from Iowa to Wrigley Field to celebrate Kyle's 20th birthday. The Cubs were not doing well against the Diamondbacks.

"They gave up three runs and I said, 'Alright, we're putting them on,' " Kyle said.

That decision may have saved his life, because soon after he heard a loud thud and felt the bucket get pushed down over his face.

"My ears were ringing and I felt some pain, but I wasn't sure what it was," he recalled. "As soon as I took the bucket off to look down and find my glasses, the blood [was] running out of my head."

Cubs officials say a loose pin rolled out of the scoreboard when a tile was being changed. They say the scoreboard is now secure.

It's not like Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. had a particularly awful game last week in a 44-23 home loss to the Edmonton Eskimos. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 217 yards and an interception, which isn't all that great, but he also led the team with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 8 carries.

Afterward, Coach Mike Sherman even said Adams "played well enough to win," even if he was sacked six times behind a deficient offensive line.

Nevertheless, the crowd of 16,654 at Molson Stadium were calling for Adams' backup as early as the second quarter, with chants of "Johnny! Johnny! Johnny!" and "We want Johnny!" filling the air.

Yeah, it's that Johnny: Johnny Manziel, whom the Alouettes acquired in a trade from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 22. And Adams wasn't particularly pleased that the fans were letting their preference be known.

"Yes, it hurt me to hear that. I have nothing more to say or to give to the supporters of Montreal. Never again," Adams told La Presse. "Their behavior was very disrespectful. It was not like I was playing badly. I do not want them to ask me for anything, not even a small piece of equipment."

"I do not care what the situation is. It was a lack of respect, and it affected me," Adams continued. "I tried to make plays on the field. But that's fine. In the future, I'll treat the fans as they treated me. That's all."

