FOOTBALL

Arkansas’ Lucas arrested

FAYETTEVILLE — A second University of Arkansas football player in the last three weeks has been charged with misdemeanor drinking and driving.

Ryder Lucas, a special teams standout from The Woodlands, Texas, was pulled over on North College Avenue in Fayetteville after 2 a.m. Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated and careless driving. He was booked into the Washington County jail and released at 10:48 p.m. on $935 bond. Lucas, 22, faces a Sept. 17 court date on the DWI charge.

Freshman receiver Mike Woods was arrested July 13 and charged with driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris issued a statement Tuesday saying he was aware of the Lucas arrest.

“Right now we are gathering information from the proper authorities,” he said. “Once we have reviewed all of the information, we will make a determination on his status.”

Lucas, a senior defensive back, was pulled over after his vehicle “almost struck the concrete structure” on the flyover on North College, according to the Fayetteville Police Department arrest report. Lucas admitted to drinking whiskey and retrieved a bottle of whiskey from the back seat to show the arresting officer.

He gave indications of intoxication during three field sobriety tests, was transported to the Washington County jail and gave a breath alcohol sample of 0.09 percent about one hour after his arrest, according to the report. The legal alcohol limit is 0.08 percent.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said Monday that he was still gathering information on Woods’ incident. Lucas’ arrest was not known by reporters at the time Morris was addressing the media late Monday morning.

UCA’s Terrell named preseason All-American

Central Arkansas junior defensive end Chris Terrell earned preseason first-team All-America honors Tuesday.

Terrell was a first-team selection on the 2018 STATS FCS Preseason All-America team. Terrell had 11 sacks and a Southland Conference-leading 20.0 tackles for loss last season as a sophomore and was also fourth in the league in forced fumbles with three. Central Arkansas’ defense was second in the Southland Conference in scoring (17.5 points per game), rushing defense (108.8 yards per game) and total defense (318.8 yards per game).

ATHLETICS

UALR AD Conque adds new title

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced Tuesday that Athletic Director Chasse Conque will also serve as a vice chancellor.

Conque has been UALR’s athletic director since 2015. He started at UALR in 2006 as manager of donor relations in the office of development, then spent four years in the school’s athletic department as director of development. Before returning to UALR as athletic director, Conque was the senior director of development for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Conque’s salary will remain at $178,888, according to a UALR spokesman.

BASKETBALL

UALR women add 3 non-conference games

UALR’s women have added Florida Atlantic, Rice and Western Kentucky to their non-conference schedule.

The games will be played Nov. 14, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 respectively at the Jack Stephens Center.

UALR faced Rice a year ago, losing 58-51 in Houston. However, the games against Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky will be the first meetings since those schools left the Sun Belt Conference in 2013 and 2014.

Rice finished 23-10 a year ago, losing in the second round of the WNIT. Florida Atlantic was 14-15 and 7-9 in Conference USA, while Western Kentucky finished 24-9 in 2017-18, losing to Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.