Trump calls on Jeff Sessions to end Mueller's Russia probe
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:09 a.m. Updated today at 11:59 a.m.
Comments (10)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called Wednesday for his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to end special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russia's election intervention, a day after Trump's former campaign chairman went on trial.
Taking to Twitter to complain about the federal Russia investigation, which focuses on the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said Sessions "should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further."
The relationship between Sessions and the president has been strained for more than a year, since the attorney general recused himself from investigations relating to the election because of Sessions' own role on the Trump campaign. Mueller's team is accountable to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Tuesday marked the first day of Paul Manafort's trial on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud brought by Mueller's team, charges that stemmed from Manafort's consulting work for Ukraine, for which he allegedly received millions he did not report to the U.S. government.
Seeking to distance himself from his ex-campaign chairman, Trump said, "He worked for me for a very short time."
But Manafort's involvement in the Trump campaign spanned six months, and he helped lead efforts to secure the GOP nomination for Trump in 2016.
Trump asked whether his former top political aide was being treated worse than Al Capone, tweeting that Manafort is "now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing?" Capone, the infamous gangster, was convicted of tax evasion and served most of the 1930s in prison before being paroled.
Manafort is in detention after having his bail revoked because of allegations that he was attempting to tamper with witnesses in his case. Federal prosecutors revealed last month that he was afforded unusual privileges while in detention.
Sessions held a news conference Wednesday at the Little Rock office of Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, to urge a fix of the Armed Career Criminal Act. He did not take questions or address the president's tweet.
Sessions and Mick Zais, U.S. deputy secretary of education, also will make a stop Wednesday at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy, which is near Hot Springs in Garland County.
Trump said the charges against Manafort "have nothing to do with Collusion." Potential coordination between Russian government agents and the Trump campaign is still a matter of investigation by Mueller's team, which is also investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president. Trump called claims of collusion "a Hoax."
Check back for updates on this developing story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed to this story.
Comments on: Trump calls on Jeff Sessions to end Mueller's Russia probe
PopMom says... August 1, 2018 at 10:29 a.m.
If Trump fires Sessions and/or Rosenstein, then it will be interesting to see how many House Republicans will support impeachment proceedings for obstruction of justice.
abb says... August 1, 2018 at 10:33 a.m.
but but but..... what about the meeting at Trump Tower!? And what about the dozen new fake accounts on Facebook right now who are trying to influence the election?
This whole investigation is the biggest joke in history. I think Trump has had enough. Time for him to declassify and start controlling the story. Let the heads roll. Just start firing and shut up.
Oh, and today the new word is not collusion, but conspiracy: Conspiracy to obstruct justice by winning an election that Trump wasn't supposed to, even with the help of the DOJ/FBI/DNC to usurp it. IMHO, this whole Mueller investigation is to cover up the myriad crimes of the Marxist Kenyan Muslim gang.
hah406 says... August 1, 2018 at 10:44 a.m.
abb, so an investigation that has already produced over thirty indictments and multiple guilty pleas is a joke? What does it take for you to acknowledge that actual crimes took place? If Trump is innocent and didn't do anything wrong, he has nothing to worry about. He sure doesn't act like that however. And FYI, conspiracy is the actual crime that one can be charged with for colluding with a foreign government to interfere in an election. Just to clarify, since you keep hollering that collusion isn't a crime.
...
So are you trolling today from St. Petersburg or Moscow?
ARMNAR says... August 1, 2018 at 10:45 a.m.
Good job today, Comrade abb. Many rubles for you.
TimberTopper says... August 1, 2018 at 11:23 a.m.
It's getting closer and Trump knows that he's not the only one that knows the truth. He may be having trouble sleeping, and as a result is more and more pissed about the whole situation.
ARMNAR says... August 1, 2018 at 11:26 a.m.
I'm guessing abb is Q.
Packman says... August 1, 2018 at 11:29 a.m.
Hey hah - Stop being a disingenuous partisan hack. None of those indictments or guilty pleas had ANYTHING to do with Trump/Putin collusion. Trump isn't worried. You mistake frustration and loathing of a false narrative for worry.
.
As to foreign interference in our elections, why are you, hah, silent about the move to allow foreigners to vote in our elections? Talk about foreign interference..........
abb says... August 1, 2018 at 11:47 a.m.
Sorry Jay Dee (ARMNAR)...not queer. Projecting much?
( permalink | suggest removal )
PopMom says... August 1, 2018 at 12:19 p.m.
Pack,
Trump is VERY worried which is why he is trying to stop the investigation.
tomar51 says... August 1, 2018 at 12:27 p.m.
Watch the entire Helsinki News Conference before you downplay Russia. The "R" stands for RUSSIAN. Russian spies @ RNC, Trump Tower, NRA & Oval Office. Anyone else see a pattern here. Comrade Dumbas* Donny is a TRAITOR, LIAR, RACIST & FUCi%$ MORON!!!!! U LIE DTRUMP!!!!! Wake up PUTIN PUBES!!!Begin typing here...
