UNDER THE RADAR: Springdale's Grant Allen

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Springdale's Grant Allen.

CLASS: 2019

POSITION: Quarterback

SIZE: 6-1, 185

JUNIOR STATS AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER: Completed 111 of 182 passes for 1,746 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, rushed 86 times for 430 yards and 7 touchdowns.

INTEREST: South Alabama, Southern Miss, UCA and numerous DII schools

SPRINGDALE COACH ZAK CLARK:

“I think he’s pretty special. You can tell he has a feel for the game. His anticipation is really good, meaning he doesn’t always have to use his fastball when you throw on time and you’re accurate. The goal is to get the completion. He’s kind of like a golfer. He’s got more than the driver or more than the putter. He’s got every club in the bag.

“He had an outstanding year as a junior. He’s got a lot of preseason accolades. Rightfully so — he’s got to go out and earned those.”

COMPETING AGAINST WILL MUELLER FOR STARTING JOB:

“He knows he’s got to compete, and he’s in a competition, and it’s going to make our football team better.”

SHOULDER SURGERY IN DEC.

“His shoulder isn’t 100 percent yet, but it’s getting there. He’s only been throwing to moving a target for three weeks now.”

DUAL-THREAT QB THAT GAVE SPRINGDALE FITS LAST YEAR:

“He’s a 4.64, 4.65 40 guy and to have a quarterback that can move around in the pocket ... I know playing against him last year, our defensive coaches will tell you this: we had him in the backfield six, seven, eight times, and he escaped and made plays with his feet and by either taking off running or buying time and extending the play and getting rid of it and completing it downfield. It totally changed the complexion of the game.”

COULD EARN OFFERS LATE IN THE SEASON:

“Especially a quarterback. There’s always that guy that comes out of the shadows. He’s kind of lurking …somebody has a need late. He potentially certainly could be one of those guys because he has so many tools.”