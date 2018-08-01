Home / Latest News /
Arkansas' U.S. senators meet with Supreme Court nominee
By Jaime Dunaway , Brandon Riddle
This article was published today at 2:53 p.m. Updated today at 4:57 p.m.
Arkansas U.S. senators, both Republicans, met with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday.
Sen. Tom Cotton said Wednesday that after an “excellent” meeting with Kavanaugh, he looks forward to supporting him.
“We spoke at length about his jurisprudence, which I’ve reviewed over the last month, and how he sees the Supreme Court’s role in our constitutional democracy,” Cotton, a Republican, said in a statement.
In July, President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh, a former law clerk for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, to serve on the Supreme Court after Kennedy announced his plans to retire.
The Arkansas senator said the conversation included Kavanaugh stressing that “judges should not impose their personal views on the public but instead apply the law as written.”
“He has a long and impressive record of public service from his time on the D.C. circuit, and it’s clear he has the character and judgement to serve in this very important post,” Cotton said.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman echoed Cotton's support when he met with Kavanaugh later Wednesday.
He noted the high level of respect Kavanaugh had among his peers and said after the meeting that the judge was "even more impressive than his resume and reputations suggests."
"I am confident that he is a fair and thoughtful jurist who will respect the Constitution and refrain from legislating from the bench,” Boozman said in a statement. "He is the exact type of judge we need on the Supreme Court.”
He encouraged his peers in the Senate to discuss their concerns with Kavanaugh instead of attempting to stall or obstruct his confirmation.
Read Thursday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
abb says... August 1, 2018 at 3:19 p.m.
Hurry up and confirm the good judge! American babies and gun owners need him!
Packman says... August 1, 2018 at 4 p.m.
Kavanaugh is confirmed in October and libs hold their collective breaths hoping RBG doesn't croak before the end of the year.
BoudinMan says... August 1, 2018 at 4:11 p.m.
Stop the presses! Tom Cotton-in-his-ears likes a trump appointee. Now this is news.
mpatt014 says... August 1, 2018 at 4:39 p.m.
Sen. Cotton misspoke. The United States of America was formed as a Constitutional REPUBLIC and continues to be one to this very day. No thanks to politicians of all shapes, sizes, party affiliation etc who have tried to change that over the decades.
tweedyboy57 says... August 1, 2018 at 4:45 p.m.
Anyone besides MAGAts expecting to be represented by Sen Tom Cotton for brains can forget it ! The GOP Prove daily what an incompetent and Corrupt Government looks like. Theyre all for babies in the womb. Just dont expect anything after that. Youre on your own. Christians MY A$$
