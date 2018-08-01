Washington enjoys a laugher over New York

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 25, METS 4

WASHINGTON -- In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two early home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout Tuesday night.

Trea Turner had four of Washington's 26 hits. Pitcher Tanner Roark hit a three-run double during a seven-run first inning.

The Nationals set the team scoring mark dating to their days as the Montreal Expos in 1969. It was the Mets' most-lopsided loss in their 57-season history, worse than a 26-7 pounding by Philadelphia in 1985.

Reyes made the first pitching appearance of his career, and the 35-year-old infielder got tagged for home runs by Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds in a six-run eighth. Throwing a fastball in the mid-80s mph and a curve in the upper 40s, Reyes allowed five hits and walked two.

Reyes also plunked Ryan Zimmerman with a soft toss. After getting hit in the leg, Zimmerman playfully faked a charge toward the mound, drawing a laugh from Reyes, who wore one of ace Jacob deGrom's gloves on the mound.

The game got so out of hand that Mets television announcers Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen took turns reading verbatim from the team's media guide in the late innings with the SNY network playing the theme from Masterpiece Theatre in the background.

Murphy drove in six runs, Anthony Rendon had four RBI and Zimmerman also had a home run.

Ahead 7-0, the Nationals then scored exactly three runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

PIRATES 5, CUBS 4 Gregory Polanco hit his team-leading 19th home run, Francisco Cervelli added his 10th of the season and host Pittsburgh finished off a frantic trade deadline day with a victory. Hours after trading for Texas closer Keone Kela and Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer to give their postseason hopes a jolt, the Pirates won for the 16th time in 20 games by getting to Jon Lester (12-4) in the middle innings and holding on late.

BRAVES 11, MARLINS 6 Kolby Allard, supported by a 19-hit attack that included three home runs, won his major league debut. Kurt Suzuki hit a three-run double in host Atlanta's five-run fourth. Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in two runs with three hits, including a leadoff home run in the first. Nick Markakis added a two-run home run and Johan Camargo also went deep.

GIANTS 3, PADRES 2 (10) Brandon Crawford singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the 10th inning and visiting San Francisco got seven strong innings from rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez to give San Diego its seventh consecutive loss.

ROCKIES 6, CARDINALS 3 Charlie Blackmon and Carlos Gonzalez each went deep, Jon Gray pitched into the eighth inning and visiting Colorado beat St. Louis. Gray (9-7) struck out five over 7 1/3 innings, helping Colorado finish the month 17-6.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 3 Masahiro Tanaka pitched six scoreless innings to extend his unbeaten streak to 13 starts, Miguel Andujar hit a three-run home run and host New York beat Baltimore after the veteran-shedding Orioles dealt away three more players. Coming off a three-hit shutout of Tampa Bay, Tanaka found his command after a 31-pitch first inning and limited the Orioles to two singles and a double.

INDIANS 6, TWINS 2 Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion combined to drive in five runs and Trevor Bauer earned his 10th win for the visiting Indians. One day after hitting two home runs against the Twins, Ramirez's bat stayed hot at Target Field. He drove in a run with a double in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fifth as part of a three-hit night.

RAYS 10, ANGELS 6 After making a series of trades just before the non-waiver trade deadline, host Tampa Bay broke through with a seven-run inning and beat Los Angeles despite Mike Trout's 30th home run. Trout's home run, which came off Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh inning, made him the second major leaguer to hit 30 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season three times before the age of 26. The only other player to do it was Willie Mays.

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Ryan O'Hearn hit a two-run home run in his major league debut, helping Danny Duffy and visiting Kansas City beat Chicago. Brett Phillips also hit a two-run shot for last-place Kansas City, which had dropped four of five. Duffy (7-9) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, rebounding nicely from a rocky start against Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 3, RED SOX 1 Jake Arrieta struck out seven in seven strong innings and visiting Philadelphia snapped a four-game slide. The Phillies earned a split in a two-game visit to Boston despite leaving 13 on base and going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

TIGERS 2, REDS 1 Matthew Boyd allowed four hits in eight scoreless innings, and Niko Goodrum hit a home run in the fourth to lift host Detroit.

Sports on 08/01/2018