FOOTBALL

Vikings extend Diggs

The Minnesota Vikings locked up another core player with a longterm contract Tuesday, signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year extension and moving the star of the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass into the NFL’s top 10 highest-paid players at his position. Diggs has yet to post a 1,000-yard or 100-catch season, but his ability was on full display when he turned a sideline catch into a 61-yard touchdown as time ran out to lift the Vikings to victory over New Orleans in last season’s playoffs. Selected in the fifth round from Maryland in 2015, Diggs has been one of the biggest steals of that draft. He formed a prolific tandem with Adam Thielen last year, helping Case Keenum stabilize the passing game after Sam Bradford was injured. Now the Vikings have a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins. Diggs is under contract through 2023. The new deal is valued at $72 million plus an additional $9 million in possible incentives, according to a person with knowledge of the contract who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details have not been released publicly. Diggs, who will play the final season of his rookie deal for the original base salary of slightly more than $1.9 million, received a $15 million signing bonus. Since Cousins signed his fully guaranteed $84 million contract in March, the Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Danielle Hunter and now Diggs to multi-year deals. The Vikings now have Cousins, Diggs, Thielen, running back Dalvin Cook, left tackle Riley Reiff, right guard Mike Remmers and center Pat Elflein all under team control through at least the 2020 season. On defense, the same goes for Hunter, Kendricks, defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith.

Baldwin misses practice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin missed a third consecutive practice Tuesday while dealing with a knee issue. Coach Pete Carroll said after practice that Baldwin had a sore knee coming into camp. He practiced the first two days with the team before being held out each of the last three practices. Carroll said the team is going to give Baldwin a couple of weeks off in order to give him the downtime he needs before gradually working him back to full speed. Carroll said the team knows exactly what the issue is, although the coach wouldn’t expand. Baldwin caught 75 passes for 991 yards and 8 touchdowns last season for the Seahawks, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

49ers DL sidelined

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. The 49ers announced that Armstead is week-to-week because of the injury. The team also said tight end Cole Hikutini will miss practice this week with a groin injury and right guard Joshua Garnett is day to day with a knee injury. The Niners were able to activate five players who hadn’t practiced since the start of camp last week. Receiver Trent Taylor (back), linebacker Dekoda Watson (calf) and guard Jonathan Cooper (knee) were taken off the physically unable to perform list. Linebacker Malcolm Smith (lower leg) and defensive back Marcell Harris (Achilles) were activated from the non-football injury list. San Francisco also signed tight end Wes Saxton to a one-year deal and waived cornerback C.J. Goodwin.

Vols’ Smith returns

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith was dealing with blood clots in his lungs when he missed spring practice. Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe confirmed Smith’s issue Tuesday. ESPN first reported that Smith was diagnosed in February with blood clots in his lungs. The ESPN report said Smith has been cleared to play this season but will be held out of contact until he comes off blood-thinning medication, likely sometime around mid-August. Volunteers Coach Jeremy Pruitt already had said during SEC media days two weeks ago that Smith would be ready to play this fall. When Smith missed spring practice, Pruitt cited a medical issue without going into specifics. Tennessee opens preseason practice Friday. Smith earned second-team Associated Press All-SEC honors as a freshman last season.

TENNIS

Williams suffers worst loss

In the most lopsided defeat of her career, Serena Williams’ disappointing night back in the Bay Area ended in less than an hour as she lost her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday night to Johanna Konta, 6-1, 6-0. When the 52-minute match ended on Williams’ forehand into the net, the 23-time Grand Slam champion walked off the court offering waves to the crowd that will hope she returns to the Bay Area again next year for a longer run than this early exit. Williams had never won only one game — she won her serve for the initial game Tuesday then not another. She got two games at the 2014 WTA finals in Singapore, falling 6-0, 6-2 to Simona Halep. While Williams was encouraged by her movement, she hardly looked like herself on a cool summer evening. She double-faulted and landed drop shots in the net. She missed returns and sprayed her groundstrokes long and wide. Konta, who captured her first WTA title two years ago at Stanford, got on a roll and didn’t take a chance in letting Williams get back in it. The sixth-seeded Williams, 36, is a three-time champion in the Bay Area. This marked the fifth tournament for Williams since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia, last September. It’s her first tournament since her straight-set Wimbledon loss to Angelique Kerber.

Wozniacki withdraws

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki pulled out of the Citi Open in Washington because of an injured right leg, when the hard-court tournament also lost its defending champion, Ekaterina Makarova. The No. 4-seeded Makarova lost her first-round match at the U.S. Open tuneup to Ana Bogdan 7-6 (2), 6-3. No. 2 seed Sloane Stephens, the reigning U.S. Open champion, moved into the second round with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Stephens converted all four break points she earned, saved seven of the nine she faced, and hit six aces. She’ll next face Andrea Petkovic, who won her opener Monday. In other results Tuesday, No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Bernarda Pera 6-2, 7-6 (4), and No. 7 Donna Vekic defeated Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-4. No. 1 seed Wozniacki withdrew hours before she was to face qualifier Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine. Wozniacki was replaced in the field by Ysaline Bonaventure, who lost in qualifying.

GOLF

Lyle stops treatment

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has opted not to seek further treatment in his long fight against leukemia and will receive palliative care at home in Melbourne, his family announced. Lyle, 36, who won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered recurrences of the disease in 2012 and 2017. In a post on Lyle’s Facebook page, his wife Briony wrote that Lyle had “reached his limit” and that he and his doctors had agreed that a “positive outcome” was no longer achievable. Lyle underwent a bone marrow transplant in December following a recurrence of acute myeloid leukemia. Lyle twice beat acute myeloid leukemia, in 1998 and 2012, and was able to return to play professional golf. He made an emotional comeback to the golf course during the 2013 Australian Masters in Melbourne before using a medical exemption to play on the U.S. PGA Tour in 2015. He played four seasons on the U.S. tour, where he earned $1.875 million in 121 tournaments. Lyle returned to Australia permanently to be with Briony and daughters Lusi and Jemma.

Woods to play in N.J.

Tiger Woods is taking his comeback tour to North Jersey. Woods has committed to play in The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club, sources told NorthJersey.com. The first event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs will be played Aug. 23-26 in Paramus, N.J. Justin Thomas, the defending FedEx Cup champion, will also play. The commitment is just the latest milestone in Woods’ return to form after a slew of back surgeries put his career in doubt.