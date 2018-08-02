Home /
The Recruiting Guy
2020 prospect Chris Moore and his brother join Recruiting Thursday
This article was published today at 9:54 p.m.
West Memphis forward Chris Moore and his brother, Alvin were on Recruiting Thursday to recap spring and summer basketball and upcoming visits.
Moore, 6-6, 210 pounds led the 16-under Woodz Elite to the No.1 ranking nationally with strong play while adding to his impressive offer list. He has offers from Arkansas Florida, Iowa State, Memphis, SMU, TCU and others.
Alvin, who's an assistant coach at West Memphis, talked about his role in helping his brother's recruitment. They plan to leave on Friday for a visit to Iowa State. They also plan a fall visit to Arkansas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2020 prospect Chris Moore and his brother join Recruiting Thursday
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.