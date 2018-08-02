2020 prospect Chris Moore and his brother join Recruiting Thursday

West Memphis forward Chris Moore and his brother, Alvin were on Recruiting Thursday to recap spring and summer basketball and upcoming visits.

Moore, 6-6, 210 pounds led the 16-under Woodz Elite to the No.1 ranking nationally with strong play while adding to his impressive offer list. He has offers from Arkansas Florida, Iowa State, Memphis, SMU, TCU and others.

Alvin, who's an assistant coach at West Memphis, talked about his role in helping his brother's recruitment. They plan to leave on Friday for a visit to Iowa State. They also plan a fall visit to Arkansas.