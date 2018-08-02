Arkansan accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls who were babysitting his children

An Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting two girls who were babysitting his children was arrested Friday, court documents show.

Raul Torres-Garcia, 48, of Springdale faces charges of rape and misdemeanor sexual assault. Records show he was later released from Benton County jail on $100,000 bond.

Springdale police began investigating July 14 after receiving a report of sexual abuse involving a 16-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen babysat for Torres-Garcia and said he first raped her when she was 15 years old, the affidavit states, with the most recent assault occurring in June of this year.

Another babysitter, a 12-year-old girl, reported he inappropriately touched her, according to the affidavit.

Torres-Garcia's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.