Arkansan accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls who were babysitting his children
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.
An Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting two girls who were babysitting his children was arrested Friday, court documents show.
Raul Torres-Garcia, 48, of Springdale faces charges of rape and misdemeanor sexual assault. Records show he was later released from Benton County jail on $100,000 bond.
Springdale police began investigating July 14 after receiving a report of sexual abuse involving a 16-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The teen babysat for Torres-Garcia and said he first raped her when she was 15 years old, the affidavit states, with the most recent assault occurring in June of this year.
Another babysitter, a 12-year-old girl, reported he inappropriately touched her, according to the affidavit.
Torres-Garcia's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.
