Arkansan dies after vehicle travels off state highway, strikes fence, tree

A 72-year-old Arkansas man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on a state highway, authorities said.

The wreck happened shortly about 2:15 p.m. on Arkansas 43 near Hill Top in Boone County.

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Alfred Ball Carter of Kingston was headed south on the highway in a 2002 Ford when the vehicle drove off the road. The Ford then struck a fence and a tree, police said.

The report did not list a reason for why the vehicle traveled off the highway.

State police said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 280 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.