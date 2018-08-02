Home / Latest News /
Arkansas begins fiscal year with revenue bump
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say the state has begun its fiscal year with revenue coming in above expectations.
The Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday said the state's net available revenue in July totaled $469.3 million, which is $14.9 million above the same month last year and $9 million above forecast. Arkansas' fiscal year began July 1.
The agency said individual income, corporate and sales tax collections all came in above forecast. The state also paid out less in individual and corporate tax refunds than it expected.
The department last month said the state ended the previous fiscal year with a nearly $42 million surplus.
abb says... August 2, 2018 at 11:26 a.m.
Thank you fiscal conservative Republicans in the AR house and senate! Keep going after those that abuse public trust like Jon Woods and Henry Wilkins.
0boxerssuddenlinknet says... August 2, 2018 at 11:40 a.m.
wow. winning! Love it
