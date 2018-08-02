Arkansan found fatally shot outside apartment building, authorities say; motive unclear in city's 3rd killing in 5 days

A 47-year-old man was found fatally shot outside an apartment in Pine Bluff early Thursday, police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responding to a report of a shooting found Theodis Morris "obviously deceased" outside a unit at 1320 S. Maple St.

Investigators said it appears Morris was shot multiple times in a nearby parking lot before collapsing in the area his body was found.

No suspects have been named, and no motive is known, police said, noting the investigation is ongoing.

The killing is the 11th of the year in Pine Bluff, and the third this week after two people died in separate shootings late Sunday and early Monday.