Home / Latest News /
Arkansan found fatally shot outside apartment building, authorities say; motive unclear in city's 3rd killing in 5 days
This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A 47-year-old man was found fatally shot outside an apartment in Pine Bluff early Thursday, police said.
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responding to a report of a shooting found Theodis Morris "obviously deceased" outside a unit at 1320 S. Maple St.
Investigators said it appears Morris was shot multiple times in a nearby parking lot before collapsing in the area his body was found.
No suspects have been named, and no motive is known, police said, noting the investigation is ongoing.
The killing is the 11th of the year in Pine Bluff, and the third this week after two people died in separate shootings late Sunday and early Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansan found fatally shot outside apartment building, authorities say; motive unclear in city's 3rd killing in 5 days
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
HarleyOwner says... August 2, 2018 at 11:43 a.m.
The Crime Bluff thugs are working hard to catch up with Little Rock's homicide total.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.