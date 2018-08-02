Arkansas motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike, rear-ending pickup

A 25-year-old Arkansas man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and the vehicle rear-ended a pickup, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Indian Hills Road in Forrest City.

According to a preliminary crash report, Cordarius Gatewood of Forrest City was headed east when he lost control of his 2002 Suzuki and rear-ended a 2010 GMC Sierra.

The report did not state what caused Gatewood, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash, to lose control of the bike.

State police said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the St. Francis County collision.

At least 279 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.