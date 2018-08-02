Arkansas State draws votes in preseason Coaches Poll; Razorbacks get none

Arkansas State received 19 points in the first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2018-2019 football season, but the University of Arkansas was not among the nine SEC schools that drew votes.

The Red Wolves went 7-5 last season. They were also picked to win the Sun Belt Conference and its championship game by the conference's coaches last month.

Two of the Red Wolves' Sun Belt competitors received votes in the poll released Thursday: Troy had 19 points, and Appalachian State had 16.

The top five schools in the poll released Thursday were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma. Other SEC schools that were ranked: Auburn at No. 10, Mississippi State at No. 18 and LSU at No. 24. South Carolina, Florida, Texas A&M and Kentucky also received votes.

The Hogs were picked to finish seventh in the conference and last in the SEC West by media members who cast 284 total ballots last month.

The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches, according to USA Today. Arkansas State's Blake Anderson is one of the voting members; new Razorbacks coach Chad Morris is not.