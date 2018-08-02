Authorities release details about Missouri pursuit that led to gunfire in Arkansas; man, state police dog killed

Authorities on Thursday released details about a pursuit in Missouri that eventually ended with gunfire in Arkansas and the deaths of a man and a state police dog.

James Edward Blackmon of St. Louis was stopped by Arkansas State Police shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County after his vehicle was identified as one that was sought by Missouri authorities, according to a news release from state police.

Deputies from the Pemiscot County sheriff’s office had tried to pull over Blackmon’s “dark-colored Chevrolet four-door passenger vehicle” around 6:30 p.m. that day near Hayti, Mo., Chief Deputy Joe Bryant said.

The vehicle was headed south, toward the Arkansas state line, according to the spokesman. Bryant said the Chevrolet was “driving erratically” and led deputies on a short chase to the state line, where they ended the pursuit and notified Arkansas authorities.

When Arkansas State Police later stopped Blackmon near Luxora, he ran away, and two troopers and a Mississippi County sheriff's deputy chased him, the state agency previously said.

A state trooper eventually released a police dog, who caught up with Blackmon, authorities said. Blackmon shot the dog, Hemi, killing it, according to the state police. He then began shooting at the troopers and deputy, who returned fire, the release said. He died at a nearby hospital Tuesday morning.

The unidentified troopers and deputy have been placed on paid leave, as per the agencies’ policies, authorities said.

The results of an investigation will be given to the Mississippi County prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force was warranted in this case.

Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said Thursday that no new information would be released until the investigation has been completed.