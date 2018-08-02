Bazzel one of state's best promoters, citizens

David Bazzel is the G.O.A.T.

At the very least, the Baz is one of the Greatest of All-Time ambassadors for the state of Arkansas and the city of Little Rock.

Why is this being written, some around the state might ask. Baz doesn't announce this year's Little Rock Touchdown Club speaker lineup until Tuesday, but last week a weekly publication in the capital city named him the worst Little Rocker.

Surely that was some sort of joke that readers of that publication who are envious of Baz's movie-star looks wanted to play.

There are several former Arkansas Razorbacks who came from out of state but chose to make Arkansas their home. Just in Little Rock, there are Joe Kleine, Darrell Walker, Anthony Lucas and Clint Stoerner, just to name a few.

All are good, tax-paying citizens who give back to Little Rock, the state and the University of Arkansas. Pat Bradley would have made the list, but he recently returned home to Boston to help his family with a medical issue.

Leading the list of adopted sons who make a difference is Baz.

He left Panama City Beach, Fla., to play for the Razorbacks, and he fell in love and married The Rock. That's how deep his commitment to the city and state runs.

As a football player, Baz was slightly undersized but had a huge heart, great anticipation, and mostly played with pain from shoulder and back issues. He worked so hard he was voted a team captain in 1984 for his leadership, loyalty and love of the Hogs.

He took a year off from football after graduating and quietly -- which is the way he leads his personal life -- tried out for the Atlanta Falcons. He made it to the final cut, but by then his shoulder was giving him problems.

He's been inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, UA Hall of Honor, honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters, and he will be honored by Little Rock-based World Services for the Blind on Oct. 10.

Baz is the master of ceremonies for more events than anyone in the state. It would be impossible for him to fulfill every request.

He was appointed to the Department of Parks and Tourism board, but he had to resign due to work conflicts.

Baz brought good national publicity to the state of Arkansas with the Broyles Award, which he started with a $100,000 bank loan, that honors the top assistant coach in college football. He never asked the UA for a penny, and now the award brings much needed awareness to the care of Alzheimer's victims and their families.

One thing he noticed as a Razorback was that the players coming from out of state usually were stronger, so Baz started the Arkansas High School Weightlifting competition to help.

He's co-host of the highly successful morning radio show, "The Show With No Name."

He's created The Boot for the winner of the Arkansas-LSU game, and also the trophy for the Battle Line Rivalry between Arkansas and Missouri.

For the Little Rock Touchdown Club, which he founded, he's created the Cliff Harris, Dan Hampton, Willie Roaf, Paul Eells and Steve Sullivan awards.

The Harris, Hampton and Roaf awards also carry positive national publicity to the state, while the Eells and Sullivan awards were designed for Arkansans.

Under Bazzel's guidance and direction, the Little Rock Touchdown Club has become one of the most respected in the country. Almost every speaker addresses the enthusiasm and energy of the club -- two qualities Bazzel has in abundance.

If he's the worst Little Rocker, what are the rest of us?

Sports on 08/02/2018