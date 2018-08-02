Central Arkansas Library System rebrands downtown campus, renames bookstore, galleries

The Central Arkansas Library System is rebranding the downtown campus where its main location sits and changing the names of some of its other facilities there.

Tameka Lee, a spokeswoman for the system, said Thursday that the River Market District campus anchored by the Main Library will now be known as Library Square.

River Market Books and Gifts, the bookstore that sits east across the parking lot from the Main Library, has changed its name to The Bookstore at Library Square, and the Butler Center Galleries will now be known as the Galleries at Library Square. The Main Library and the Ron Robinson Theater are not changing their names.

"We're trying to make sure that we give the library system a cohesive look and feel across the board," Lee said.

The new monikers went into effect Wednesday, she said, though new signage hasn't yet been installed. She said officials hope to have that in place before the end of the month.

Lee said the library is planning events to mark the shift, including a possible alley party on the campus in the fall.

She said the rebranding is part of a larger effort that also includes a redesigned website and logo. No changes are expected inside the buildings, though the bookstore did recently add a Jimmy's Serious Sandwiches outlet and dining room on its ground floor.