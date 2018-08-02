ESPN 300 safety Jalen Catalon discusses Arkansas trip on Recruiting Thursday

Highly recruited safety Jalen Catalon and his family visited Arkansas for the Wooo Pig Nic last Friday, and he joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about the trip.

Catalon, 5-10, 180 pounds, of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy, narrowed his numerous offers down to Arkansas, Clemson, Alabama, Texas, TCU, Ohio State and Nebraska in May. ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 11 safety and the No. 211 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

He plans to make an official visit to Arkansas for the Alabama game.

Arkansas visit:

"The atmosphere up there was really great. They really love their football. I could tell when I went up there. They treated me like they had known me my whole life. They made sure we were taken care of."

Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith:

"Coach Smith is a really great guy and he has a great family as well and a wonderful wife and daughter and son as well. He told me I can do great things up there and I'll be taken care of. He's a great recruiter and also a great guy and I know he's a great coach as well."