Father and son time on grassroots circuit comes to an end for the Hills

— Last week, Fitz Hill and his son Justice boarded their last plane for a spring or summer basketball event in Las Vegas.

“As I was boarding the flight out here, I just realized this would be the last time I would be here with my son,” Fitz said.

As an assistant football coach at Arkansas and the head coach at San Jose State, Fitz coached in some big games, but none gave him the joy of watching his son grow up and compete on the hardwood.

An Arkansas point guard commitment, Justice and the 17-Under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks wrapped up summer basketball at the FAB 48 Invitational.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling knowing this was going to be the last time we’re playing together,” Justice said. “Since my third grade year we’ve been traveling all over the country.”

After arriving in Las Vegas for the FAB 48, Fitz tweeted out the event was Justice’s last tournament and added, “People frequently ask me do I miss coaching? I can honestly say that I never did because I enjoyed being with you more. Love Dad”

“When my dad posted on social media, I realized then this is it,” Justice said.

Hill, 5-10, 175 pounds of Little Rock Christian, has been committed to coach Mike Anderson and the Razorbacks since February 2016. He plans to play football for the Warriors this fall then enroll at Arkansas in January.

“It’s been a great ride,” Fitz said. “I’m grateful to Justice to give me an opportunity to do this. All the time coaches ask do I miss it. As I’ve told Justice a many of times, I’ve enjoyed being with him and being with the team more than I would’ve ever been being on the sideline coaching football. We’ll see what the future holds now, but I feel like I’ve done what I’m supposed to do.”

Fitz has been able to volunteer with the Hawks over the years and admires the program that Chairman Bill Ingram runs.

“What Coach Ingram has done is more than just basketball,” Fitz said. “We’re trying to raise husbands, fathers and good citizens, and I support that 100 precent.”

It wasn’t until the 7th grade that Fitz realized Justice might be able to play major college basketball.

“I was thinking all football,” Fitz said. ”I said I’m raising him to be a football player. Then Bill made some comments to me about his passing ability and the ability to see the court and he thought Justice had a chance to play college basketball at a very high level.”

Justice had always played football until skipping the sport as a sophomore, which proved to be very difficult for his father.

“So when he told me he didn't want to play football anymore I didn’t sleep for a week,” Fitz said. “That was really difficult for me to be honest and when I got over it, he then told me he wanted to come back and play.”

Like all parents, Fitz has a tendency to preach to Justice about certain points in life. When asked what his father stresses the most, Justice said focus.

“What I’ve learned, people that have tremendous athletic ability, they often times will lack in focus,” Fitz said. “Sometimes I think he will depend on his athletic ability and not stay focused because he’s capable.”

Fitz believes staying focus can help Justice’s shooting.

“He’s so used to using his athletic ability,” Fitz said. “I want him to use the mental aspect to go with his God-given.That’s what I’m always on him about. It’s the little things that take care of the big things.”