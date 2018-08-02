FISHING HOT SPOTS

BULL SHOALS LAKE Lake conditions on the Missouri side of Bull Shoals Lake are perfect for fishing. The water is clear of debris and stable at 659 feet msl. Recent rains have cooled the surface temperature from 91 degrees to 84 degrees. Bass have become very active feeding in shallow water and are hitting Zara Spooks, full-size Whopper Ploppers and buzzbaits. Anglers also have reported success using 10- to 12-inch Texas-rigged plum worms around brush piles. There have also been good results on jigs and Brush Hogs. Crappie fishing is good on live minnows around trees and brush piles. Large crappie are hitting medium crankbaits along the high rock bluffs while trolling. Walleye fishing is good vertical-jigging silver or white spoons off steep rock points the power site/bridge area. Walleyes also are hitting large crankbaits trolled at 20-40 feet around Bee Creek Island and the Drury Mincy flats around Barn Cove.

ARKANSAS RIVER (Little Rock Pool) The water is very clear and the surface temperature is in the mid 80s. Bream fishing is good on crickets in the backwaters at 3-4 feet. Crappie fishing is good with jigs around the rock jetties at 12-15 feet. Bass fishing is goodon topwater plugs, black buzzbaits and black Bandit crankbaits. Catfishing is fair on skipjacks below Murray Lock and Dam. In the Terry Lock and Dam area and the pool below the dam, bream fishing is fair on worms and crickets. Crappie are biting jigs at 10-12 feet. Bass are biting topwater lures and plastic worms.

HARRIS BRAKE LAKE The water is clear and slightly low, and the surface temperature is 86 degrees. Bream fishing is excellent on crickets. Crappie fishing is good on minnows and jigs at about 16 feet. Bass fishing is good with spinnerbaits. Catfishing is excellent with nightcrawlers.

