Flight to concert was intent of plane-theft suspect, say Texarkana police

TEXARKANA -- A man arrested July 4 at Texarkana Regional Airport told investigators he intended to fly a stolen plane to a rap concert in another state.

When Texarkana police asked 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott about his lack of training as a pilot, Scott told them that he didn't believe there was much more to the task than pushing buttons and pulling levers, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Airport security personnel contacted police around 2:30 a.m. after seeing a man jump a fence and attempt to enter an American Eagle twin-engine jet.

By the time officers arrived, the man had gotten onto the small commercial plane and closed the door behind him, according to the affidavit.

When officers directed a flashlight into the plane's cockpit from outside the jet, they could see someone sitting in the pilot's seat with his hands below the window and out of view, the affidavit said. Fearing for their safety, an officer drew his weapon and ordered the person to keep his hands where officers could see them.

When the person turned toward the officers, two of them recognized Scott from past encounters, according to the affidavit. Two of the three officers got the plane's door open while the third continued to monitor Scott until he was taken into custody.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black formally charged Scott on Monday with commercial burglary and attempted theft of property with a value greater than $25,000. Both offenses are felonies, punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

State Desk on 08/02/2018