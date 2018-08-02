Home / Latest News /
Former Little Rock doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen, gets probation
A former Little Rock doctor accused of molesting a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge in Pulaski County Circuit Court, records show.
Circuit Judge Wendell Griffin sentenced 54-year-old James Nesmith on Monday to five years supervised probation, according to the plea agreement.
Nesmith was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine, surrender his medical license, register as a sex offender and avoid contact with minors.
The former UAMS Medical Center physician was arrested last October on one count of second-degree sexual assault after the victim said the doctor grabbed his genitals when he was 14 years old, authorities said then.
Nesmith, who was an associate professor at UAMS and a physician at Arkansas Children's Hospital at the time of his arrest, surrendered to authorities following the allegations.
