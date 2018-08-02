Hawks' Terran Williams has Power 5 athleticism

— Guard Terran Williams’ athleticism is already at a high level, and his game is starting to catch up with his physical ability.

“I’m more like a slasher because I’ve been doing it my whole life, but these last two months, I’ve been working on my shot, my pull-up and my 3-pointer,” Williams said.

Williams, 6-4, 175, pounds of Marianna, was one of the standouts for the 15-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks this spring and summer.

“Terran is super athletic, getting better every day,” Hawks chairman Bill Ingram said. “Right now, athletically, he’s a Power 5 guy right now.”

Arkansas and Auburn have taken notice of Williams’ game.

“All I’m going to do is keep working and get some more,” Williams said of college interest.

Williams has spoken to Arkansas coach Mike Anderson and Auburn's Bruce Pearl.

“Coach Anderson said he liked my game,” Williams said. “He’s ready for me. Coach Pearl said the same thing.”

His athleticism and style of play fits what the Razorbacks like to do offensively and defensively.

“I like the flow of the game,” Williams said. “I like how they push the pace.”

The 15-under Hawks are loaded with talent and have several prospects already receiving major college interest. Williams enjoys playing with his teammates.

”If I get an open shot, take it and if I see my teammate open, I give him the shot," he said. "It’s a team effort.”