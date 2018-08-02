Judge: Suit filer didn't seek ticket-fee leeway

A Little Rock woman who says she was wrongly forced to pay a $30 fee on a city traffic ticket never asked the only person empowered to remove the fee -- traffic judge Vic Fleming -- to do so, Fleming testified Wednesday.

Instead, LaDonna Nelson, 50, sued the city, accusing officials of improperly requiring thousands of other people like her -- possibly more than 13,000 -- to pay the same fee, a $10-per-month add-on for errant motorists who pay their fines on the installment plan, Fleming told a Pulaski County jury Wednesday. Traffic court handles about 22,000 cases a year.

Nelson's attorneys, Tim Steadman and Jerry Garner, told the nine women and three men on the jury that Little Rock officials have "systematically" been requiring people who pay off traffic fines early to still pay the installments fee. The city then uses some of the proceeds, which are supposed to exclusively pay for the court's technology needs, on questionable expenses, like renovations to the district clerk's offices, they said.

They allege that the fee as it was charged is an illegal exaction of public money that violates the Arkansas Constitution. Nelson's class-action lawsuit is seeking restitution for herself and up to 13,259 others who paid off their traffic tickets early, as she did over a three-year period between May 2011 and July 2014, plus their fees and expenses.

Nelson and the others who pay fines on the installment plan get to do so because they asked the court for that option and signed an agreement to make those payments, the city's lawyers told jurors. They said the city has never benefited from the installment fee and has no control over how it's assessed or spent.

Most of the money goes to the state. The leftover portion goes into a computer-technology fund that is solely controlled by Fleming, an elected official over whom the city has no control, the city's lawyers said.

Fleming, who is not a party to the lawsuit, has done nothing wrong, the city's attorneys Caleb Garcia and Rick Hogan told jurors.

They will begin presenting their defense when the trial resumes at 10 a.m. today before Circuit Judge Chris Piazza.

Nelson filed suit in circuit court in May of 2014, 10 days after paying $145 in fees and fines to cover her son Ricky Nelson's speeding ticket. The then-16-year-old had been ticketed for driving 52 mph in a 35 mph zone on Reservoir Road a couple of months earlier.

He'd been charged a $115 "civil penalty," a term the courts use to describe the fine assessed when no conviction will result from the citation.

LaDonna Nelson had Ricky Nelson sign up for the three-month payment plan, which because of the installment fee, raised the total to $145. By signing up, she wanted her son to think he was going to have to pay the fine himself. She said she always planned to pay the fine but wanted to teach him a lesson about responsibility.

But her attempt to pay only the original $115 was rebuffed and she was told she had to pay the full $145, which she did a few days later, LaDonna Nelson testified.

Fleming, a Little Rock district judge for 21 years, told jurors that Nelson must have encountered a city clerk, not one of his staff members. His clerks would have known better than to have turned Nelson away like that, he said.

During his nearly 2½ hours of testimony Fleming told jurors that he's always willing to consider reducing a fine -- or requiring community service in its place -- if he's asked to do so before the deadline to pay runs out.

"We want to work with you, if you just let us know you need to be worked with," Fleming told jurors.

The installment payments were assessed upfront so people would know exactly how much they would have to pay, Fleming said. But doing so in that manner meant that only he could deduct the installment fees for early payers, he told jurors. The process has since been changed so the installment fees are assessed differently, he said.

Nelson could have asked him to deduct the installment fee since she was paying off the fine early, Fleming testified. She also could have challenged the fee assessment by appealing the case to circuit court rather than suing, he said.

The $10-per-month fee is imposed by the Legislature on anyone paying off a traffic fine over time, Fleming said. He gives people up to three months to pay. Failing to pay the fine when it's due results in a suspended driver's license and an arrest warrant, the judge said.

Only $2.50 of the $10 fee goes into the district court technology fund that he controls, Fleming said. The remaining $7.50 goes into the state-administered Administration of Justice fund, he told jurors.

Metro on 08/02/2018