Thursday, August 02, 2018, 11:57 a.m.

Police investigate killing in west Little Rock; details few

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 5:30 a.m.

Police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday afternoon in west Little Rock, authorities say.

A man was found dead in a residence at 9900 Kensington Drive, police spokesman Steve Moore said. Few details about the incident had been made available Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the address for an information report, according to the Police Department dispatch log.

Moore said little is known as of yet concerning the death, including how the victim died. The Pulaski County assessor's office lists the property as belonging to Chris Mathis of Frisco, Texas.

Metro on 08/02/2018

Print Headline: LR police investigate killing; details few

